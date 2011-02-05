Search
Device Authority Announces New Solution to Secure Enterprise Blockchain Infrastructure

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Device Authority announced their solution for securing Enterprise Blockchain infrastructure which is powered by KeyScaler.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform protects the critical data, private keys and resources from unauthorized applications and entities. The patented technology based flexible authentication methods, make it easy to implement this solution for any Enterprise Blockchain.

Device Authority also supports HSMs in deployments, offering a more granular control for unauthorized access and additional features required for Blockchain IAM.




