Device Authority Announces New KeyScaler 6.2

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The new software release introduces support for Comodo CA and IdenTrust (part of HID Global). These new service connectors offer customers greater flexibility and integration with Certificate Authorities (CA) for enabling automated certificate provisioning and management for IoT devices.

Also included in this release is a new C-SDK (Software Development Kit) for organizations who need to implement end-to-end IoT security quickly to differentiate their products to the market. This device side SDK provides an easier method to integrate client-side applications with KeyScaler.

KeyScaler 6.2 introduces a new management extension which delivers simplified integration between ThingWorx and KeyScaler for device identity management. The extension provides direct management of KeyScaler features for device identity and data crypto operations from ThingWorx as single pane of glass. Additionally, KeyScaler now provides zero development enablement for token authentication for ThingWorx.