Deutsche Telecom to Showcase How Intelligent Automation is Driving Quality and Program Efficiencies for ERP Transformation

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Worksoft®, an SAP® silver partner and leading global provider of continuous test automation software for enterprise applications, today announced that Deutsche Telecom, the world’s fifth largest telecom company, today showcased how they are employing intelligent automation to transform their Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) as a featured presenter at the Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit 2019 being held May 20-21 in Munich, Germany.

Deutsche Telecom’s session, “Worksoft: Deutsche Telekom’s Successful ERP Transformation Driven by Automation,” was held on Mon., May 20, at 12:40pm CET. Dirk Keweloh, Senior Vice President Digitalization and Transformation presented how Deutsche Telecom realized an ambitious ERP transformation program to standardize data models, business processes and IT across the group with the adoption of intelligent automation. He shared key results, including how they utilized the Worksoft platform to liberate resources from manual testing activities, as well as the organization’s future plans for expanding automation.

Worksoft is exhibiting at Gartner CIO and Executive Summit 2019 in booth S5, offering attendees the opportunity to speak with Worksoft automation experts about real-world use cases where Worksoft customers are meeting the challenges of digital business with continuous intelligent automation and Agile-plus-DevOps adoption strategies. Worksoft experts are demonstrating how organizations with complex enterprise landscapes can leverage existing assets while implementing digital transformation initiatives with the market’s only proven platform for building and sharing automation-at-scale.