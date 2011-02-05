Demisto Releases Enterprise Application for Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Demisto announced the Demisto Enterprise app for the Palo Alto Networks® Application Framework. The app will allow users to leverage Demisto’s security orchestration and automation capabilities via the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework to rapidly act on rich, relevant security data and accelerate incident response.

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

As part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework, the Demisto Enterprise app will speed up incident triage and resolution significantly while providing a comprehensive view of the incident’s lifecycle. Demisto acts as a bridge between the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform and other security products that Security Operations Centers (SOC) may use to both quicken incident resolution and orchestrate any allied tasks that fall outside the direct purview of incident response. This ensures standardized response and updates, reduced effort and time through automation, and archived documentation for future learning.

AVAILABILITY

• The Demisto Enterprise app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will be available in August 2018 in conjunction with the Application Framework availability.

• The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.