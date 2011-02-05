Demisto Integrates with Preempt for First End-to-End, Real-Time Threat Prevention and Incident Response Solution

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Preempt in partnership with Demisto announced a fully adaptive approach to cybersecurity and security operations that spans advanced threat prevention, incident response, and security orchestration. Through this integration, Demisto and Preempt are delivering the first end-to-end integration of real-time, identity-based threat prevention with security automation and orchestration. More than a simple one-way integration, Demisto and Preempt fully leverage the adaptive ability of both platforms to seamlessly blend and coordinate threat prevention, policy enforcement, incident response, and orchestration into a unified process.

To meet these security challenges, an organization can combine the adaptive threat prevention capabilities of the Preempt Platform with the security orchestration features of Demisto to automate and accelerate incident response and reduce business risk. It also helps with effectively and proactively reducing noise which can free up time to allow security analysts to focus on important and advanced attack patterns.

This integration shows the power of having a truly adaptive security ecosystem where all phases of security are designed to adapt to changing situations and work together. Organizations are now able to challenge suspicious behavior with multi-factor authentication while orchestrating a query to the user’s manager and automatically resolve all incidents and actions if behavior is approved.