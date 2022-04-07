Delphix Appoints New Executives

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

As the Chief Customer Officer, Tammi leads onboarding, professional services, customer success, and support for Delphix worldwide with a focus on building and delivering a world class Customer Experience through all stages of the customer lifecycle. Tammi joined Delphix from Microsoft, where she served as VP, Worldwide Customer Success for the Business Applications Group, a multi-billion dollar division. Prior to Microsoft, she served in numerous customer success and services leadership roles at BMC Software.

As Delphix’s new Chief Strategy Officer, Alex Hesterberg leads strategic partnerships, OEMs, channels, solutions and systems engineering teams supporting the company’s technology innovation, corporate development and go-to-market efforts. Prior to joining Delphix, Alex served as Chief Customer Officer at Turbonomic, where he scaled the pre- and post-sales functions during the key stages before the company’s $1.5B + acquisition by IBM. Prior to Turbonomic, Alex served in executive customer success, presales, and services roles at Pure Storage (IPO in 2015), Sailthru (acquired by CM Group) and Riverbed Technology (IPO in 2006).