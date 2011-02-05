Defence Secretary reveals new generation of ’cyber cadets’ - Commentary from Fujitsu

Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security, Fujitsu EMEIA, comments:

"In a world of connected devices, and increasingly AI and machine learning, the security landscape is seeing exponential growth with attack techniques and sectors changing at an alarming rate. In light of the ever increasing volume and sophistication of attacks it is especially important that we do more to help the next generation of students better understand the positive impact that cybersecurity knowledge can have on their lives and future careers.

"It is evident that there is currently a shortage of talent in the cybersecurity industry, which we as a nation are struggling to circumvent. All organisations - private and public - are pivotal in closing the cybersecurity skills gap, ensuring our children are fully equipped for facing future inevitabilities. And with our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, this new scheme provides an invaluable resource as the country looks to identify and nurture the cyber experts of the future.

"In fact, it is something we’re invested in addressing - as we recognise the importance of empowering the individuals who will be key in fighting cybercriminals in the future, last week we announced the launch of the University Technology College Cyber Security Group which looks to ensure that we - and other private organisations - are doing our best to develop the right cyber skills to adequately protect the UK from future cyber threats and attacks."