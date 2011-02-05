Deep Secure Partners with Global Technology Provider Arrow Electronics to Drive Success and Scale

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Content threat removal specialist Deep Secure has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, which will support the UK cybersecurity firm’s ambitious growth plans and provide a launch pad for global channel growth.

Deep Secure’s pioneering technology addresses a gap in the market for simultaneously defeating all content threats – known, unknown (zero-day), and the undetectable – without the need to understand or identify the threats and without isolating the business from them. This is a unique approach as it defeats content threats and fosters productivity by only allowing safe business content to be delivered to users.

Deep Secure now has a fully developed channel programme to add value for partners from a financial, marketing, enablement and support standpoint. This includes a discount scheme for sales and renewals, a free-of-charge training and certification process to get partners sales accredited, and much more.

Global analyst KuppingerCole has described the Deep Secure platform as: “Extracting only the useful business information while eliminating malicious content and then reconstructing new clean data for delivery. In this way, it defeats zero-day attacks and prevents data loss, all transparent to end users.”