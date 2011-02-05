December 5th -7th, 2018: China (Shanghai) International Emergency & Fire Safety Expo Shanghai Fire 2018

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Organizer

China Emergency Response Alliance China National Machinery Industry Corporation Xinxing Cathay International Group Co., Ltd. China Aviation Supplies Holding Company Shanghai Fire Engineering Equipment Industry Association

Operator

China National Machinery International Co., Ltd.

China Ocean Aviation Group Limited

Xinxing Cathay Emergency Industries Co., Ltd.

Guangdong XinHaiJun Development Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Lisheng Exhibition Co., Ltd.

CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Exhibition Profile

With around 250 exhibitors, China (Shanghai) International Emergency & Fire Safety Expo covers products of emergency & fire industry and each year attracts thousands of visitors to Shanghai, China. Themed at "Building a Comprehensive International Platform for Security", the expo aims at holding a professional exhibition about emergency response and fire safety rescue. This expo can be helpful by promoting R&D in key technology and equipment, optimizing industrial structure, promoting Industrial agglomeration, supporting corporate expansion, marketing emergency response products and service and enhancing international cooperation. Furthermore, the latest trends and technology will be presented in the expo, such as fire fighting equipment, fire vehicles, personal protective equipment, active fire protection equipment, passive fire protection equipment and disaster management. During the expo, visitors are offered an insightful summit and matchmaking meetings from the latest technology of industry to policy and business advice.

Exhibitor Profile

Fire Fighting Equipment

Extinguishers, Fire Detection, Automatic Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems Equipment, Fire Appliances, Hoses, Hose Reels, Fire Nozzles, Fire Monitors Fire Vehicles

Aerial Ladder Platforms, Airport Fire Vehicles, Fire Fighting Vehicles, Rescue Vehicles

Personal Protection Equipment

Fire Fighter Boots, Gloves, Helmets, Flame Resistant Clothing, Breathing Apparatus and Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment

Active Fire Protection

Shutters, Fire Doors, Fire Pumps, Deluge Walls, Water Spray Systems

Passive Fire Protection

Gas Detectors, Fire Proof Wiring & Fittings, Monitors, Parameter Control Fire Detection Systems, Smoke Detectors

Disaster Management

Logistic Equipment, Emergency Response Equipment, Explosive Detection, First Aid, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Detection Equipment, Test and Measurement Instruments, etc

On-site Programs _Global Intelligent Safety Summit

Matchmaking Meetings for VIP Buyers

How to Visit?

Step 1: Pre-registration

Visitor Pre-registration is required to apply as a VIP Buyer. Simply complete the form by clicking https://www.wjx.top/jq/26154594.aspx. Please note that we will match and recommend you the exhibitors according to your pre-registration.

Step 2: Arrive the exhibition

Address: No.2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China

Date: December 5th -7th, 2018

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center, Shanghai, China

Website: http://www.fireexpo.cc/index.php?si...

Pre-registration: https://www.wjx.top/jq/26154594.aspx

Exhibition Area: 20,000 sq.m.

Exhibitors: 300

Visitors: 20,000

Contact Information

Contact person: Winnie

Email: fireexpo.china@gmail.com

Mobile: +86 13392123195