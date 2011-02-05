December 5th -7th, 2018: China (Shanghai) International Emergency & Fire Safety Expo Shanghai Fire 2018
August 2018 by Marc Jacob
Organizer
China Emergency Response Alliance China National Machinery Industry Corporation Xinxing Cathay International Group Co., Ltd. China Aviation Supplies Holding Company Shanghai Fire Engineering Equipment Industry Association
Operator
China National Machinery International Co., Ltd.
China Ocean Aviation Group Limited
Xinxing Cathay Emergency Industries Co., Ltd.
Guangdong XinHaiJun Development Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Lisheng Exhibition Co., Ltd.
CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Exhibition Profile
With around 250 exhibitors, China (Shanghai) International Emergency & Fire Safety Expo covers products of emergency & fire industry and each year attracts thousands of visitors to Shanghai, China. Themed at "Building a Comprehensive International Platform for Security", the expo aims at holding a professional exhibition about emergency response and fire safety rescue. This expo can be helpful by promoting R&D in key technology and equipment, optimizing industrial structure, promoting Industrial agglomeration, supporting corporate expansion, marketing emergency response products and service and enhancing international cooperation. Furthermore, the latest trends and technology will be presented in the expo, such as fire fighting equipment, fire vehicles, personal protective equipment, active fire protection equipment, passive fire protection equipment and disaster management. During the expo, visitors are offered an insightful summit and matchmaking meetings from the latest technology of industry to policy and business advice.
Exhibitor Profile
Fire Fighting Equipment
Extinguishers, Fire Detection, Automatic Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems Equipment, Fire Appliances, Hoses, Hose Reels, Fire Nozzles, Fire Monitors Fire Vehicles
Aerial Ladder Platforms, Airport Fire Vehicles, Fire Fighting Vehicles, Rescue Vehicles
Personal Protection Equipment
Fire Fighter Boots, Gloves, Helmets, Flame Resistant Clothing, Breathing Apparatus and Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment
Active Fire Protection
Shutters, Fire Doors, Fire Pumps, Deluge Walls, Water Spray Systems
Passive Fire Protection
Gas Detectors, Fire Proof Wiring & Fittings, Monitors, Parameter Control Fire Detection Systems, Smoke Detectors
Disaster Management
Logistic Equipment, Emergency Response Equipment, Explosive Detection, First Aid, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Detection Equipment, Test and Measurement Instruments, etc
On-site Programs
_Global Intelligent Safety Summit
Matchmaking Meetings for VIP Buyers
How to Visit?
Step 1: Pre-registration
Visitor Pre-registration is required to apply as a VIP Buyer. Simply complete the form by clicking https://www.wjx.top/jq/26154594.aspx. Please note that we will match and recommend you the exhibitors according to your pre-registration.
Step 2: Arrive the exhibition
Address: No.2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China
Date: December 5th -7th, 2018
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center, Shanghai, China
Website: http://www.fireexpo.cc/index.php?si...
Pre-registration: https://www.wjx.top/jq/26154594.aspx
Exhibition Area: 20,000 sq.m.
Exhibitors: 300
Visitors: 20,000
Contact Information
Contact person: Winnie
Email: fireexpo.china@gmail.com
Mobile: +86 13392123195
