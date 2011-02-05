David Hatfield Joins Lacework’s Board of Directors

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lacework® announced the appointment of David Hatfield to join its board of directors. Hatfield is currently President at Pure Storage and has more than 25 years of experience building high performance teams at innovative software and cloud infrastructure companies including Akamai Technologies, VERITAS Software, Symantec, Limelight Networks and others, excelling at hyper-growth and profitability. As a board member, Hatfield offers his expertise for future growth and direction of the organization to position itself as a market leader in cloud security.

Hatfield has participated in 3 successful IPO’s and one of the largest enterprise software mergers in history, as well as being an investor in many next generation technology companies. At Lacework, he will play an important role to position the company for continued leadership in the cloud security market with his experienced management skills and extensive expertise in advising high-growth companies. Lacework is building a platform that delivers security capabilities specifically designed for the cloud, including speed, scale and automation, while allowing customers to leverage some of the security tools that they are familiar with and still relevant in the cloud.