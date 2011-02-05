Datrium Expands Operations to Europe

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

This move will enable the company to provide real-time interaction for its existing regional customers and to connect with prospects throughout the continent. Datrium will focus on building out its UK presence this year - hiring and training new sales staff and developing relationships with organizations and partners throughout the region - with more ambitious expansion plans beginning in January 2020.

Sean Mullins, a seasoned sales executive with over twenty years of experience in the technology sector, has been appointed as VP of Sales in Europe. Prior to joining Datrium, Sean served as a UK and Ireland area manager for DELL EMC in its Modern Data Centre Division. He was also a founding member of VCE, where he was responsible for leading some of the company’s major partnerships. Sean also held various positions at Avaya, Cisco and Siemens.

Throughout his career, Sean has focused on disruptive technologies that deliver real business outcomes and enable customers to achieve the objectives most crucial to their company’s success. He brings these skills to Datrium, where he will help build a broad customer base across Europe and foster a strong channel program in the region.