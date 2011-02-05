Datacloud in Monaco goes Global for 2019

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The annual forum in Monaco June 4-6 2019, for digital infrastructure, data center, cloud, Edge and hyperscale players, their customers and investors has been announced as a global event for 2019, reflecting delegate geographic growth from Asia and North America.

With this year’s tagline “Opening Minds. Closing Deals” expressing the core benefits of attending Datacloud Global Congress, delegates can discover new ways of thinking about the challenges and opportunities ahead for infrastructure, technologies, future market trends, as well as engage in buying and selling services and products and leveraging new investment opportunities. The event is important globally for investors across the sector.

As datacentre and cloud services expand to Edge, the conference will host a special pre-conference one-day symposium, Challenges and Opportunities for forward looking Telcos at the Edge. The symposium will bring together the strategic and financial leadership of telco companies globally.

In line with the new global event, the Awards Judges have announced that 2019 will launch the first Global Awards for datacentre, cloud and Edge. Open to all companies worldwide, the pre-eminent market Awards ceremony will announce a new and extended panel of judges shortly.

The event is the global leader in attracting more than 2k senior datacentre, cloud, hyperscale and Edge leaders and infrastructure executives, their customers and investors in digital infrastructure - from more than 160 countries.

North America represented the third largest contingent at the 2018 edition. The programme will include top level international speakers in a business driven programme across three days. Recognized for providing deep content and great networking, the event has built its strong reputation as a place to do deals.

Datacloud Europe takes place in Monaco 4-6 June 2019 and registration will be opening shortly with special hotel accommodation offers.