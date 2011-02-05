DataDome recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in 2018 Bot Management Report by Independent Research Firm

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

DataDome, a global company specializing in cybersecurity and web application performance, announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has ranked the company as a Strong Performer in its report “The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management Q3 2018”.

Bot management is a new area of coverage at Forrester, reflecting the digital industry’s growing awareness of bot-related security risks. According to the September 6, 2018 report New Tech: Bot Management, Q3 2018, “bot management will become the predominant application defense. … Security pros should expect to see a complete flip of the market, where instead of WAF tools providing bot management to augment their OWASP Top 10 defense, bot management tools will garner the most customer interest, and OWASP Top 10 protection will be a secondary, add-on benefit.”

Forrester reviewed 12 different vendors and their approaches to bot traffic management, based on the vendors’ current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The report states that DataDome “offers robust visibility and performance tracking. Best practices of DataDome’s customers are published on its website. DataDome produces summary reports describing the attacking bots, with drill-down details and analysis of good, commercial, and bad traffic.” Forrester also recognizes the solution’s easy deployment and use.

The report concludes that “DataDome is the best fit for companies that require speedy detection and response.”