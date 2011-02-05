DataCore Simplifies Migration of Enterprise Applications to Kubernetes and Docker

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

DataCore Software released two plugins enabling containerised applications and databases to access persistent storage volumes through its software-defined storage (SDS) services. Both plugins provide several options for advanced data protection and data recovery for dependable, predictable behaviour at scale.

Breaking with the narrow approach of other suppliers, DataCore offers DevOps and IT operations managers a control plane of software-defined storage services spanning container hosts, virtualised machines, and bare metal servers—whether on-premises or in the cloud. This approach provides a simple method to modernise applications and adopt containers—and does not require migrating data or sacrificing capabilities.

Among the options available via the plugins, Continuous Data Protection (CDP) is proving especially valuable in mitigating the damage from ransomware or other data corruption issues. CDP enables data images to be rewound back in time before the attack occurred. It works like a DVR without the constraints, data loss, or overhead of periodic point-in-time snapshots.

The first plugin adheres to the Kubernetes Container Storage Interface (CSI) v1.0.0 specification. This DataCore™ CSI plugin is available on GitHub.

The second is a Docker-certified plugin that implements the Docker Volume Plugin specification. This DataCore™ SDS Docker Volume Plugin is available on Docker Hub.

According to recent research conducted by DataCore, 46% of respondents stated they had containers deployed in either production or development/testing. When asked what type of storage is used for container deployment, 77% stated they used dedicated or existing storage with container support. Additionally, 50% of the respondents cited scalability of the storage solution as the number one challenge encountered when trying to deploy containers. Other challenges include lack of native data loss prevention and security (44%); lack of a container-integrated provisioning process (40%); and poor storage performance (22%).

Similarly, a recent state of software-defined storage, hyperconverged and cloud storage market survey reported that the following surprises/unforeseen actions have been encountered by users after implementing containers: lack of data management and storage tools; application performance slowdowns—especially for databases and other tier-1 applications; and lack of ways to deal with applications such as databases that need persistent storage.

The plugins are available as no-charge options for SANsymphony™ and DataCore™ Hyperconverged Virtual SAN customers under a current support contract. Both iSCSI and Fibre Channel access to the volumes is supported.

DataCore also announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry’s top developers, end users and vendors – including the world’s largest public cloud and enterprise software companies, as well as dozens of innovative startups. This further illustrates DataCore’s commitment to working with the industry to deliver highly-effective software-defined storage solutions for container deployments.