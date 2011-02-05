Data Protection Management System: Certification of Compliance Kit 2.0

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

IITR Datenschutz GmbH received confirmation that Compliance Kit 2.0 comprehensively and correctly satisfies the regulations of the GDPR. This confirmation was issued by the state-certified and sworn civil engineers Dr. Peter Gelber (Dipl.-Ing.) and Wolfgang Fiala (Dipl.-Ing.) and is equivalent to an official examination.