Dahua Technology and Agent Vi Announce Product Integration

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

DSS is a powerful integrated Dahua VMS with flexibility, scalability and high reliability. It’s based on a modular design which enables flexible deployment of each service module according to customer needs. DSS integrated many video-based features like live view, playback, map, ANPR etc., and it can be applied to many security surveillance solutions.

savVi is Agent Vi’s on-premise video analytics software suite that offers a wide variety of analytics functionalities including real-time event detection, video search and business intelligence. savVi’s advanced, automated video analysis tools provide immediate detection and extraction of events and valuable data from surveillance footage, replacing the manual and time-consuming tasks traditionally employed to monitor live video feeds or sift through recorded video.

The seamless integration of savVi and DSS – which responded to the demand from Chinese cities seeking to deploy “Smart City” capabilities – enables DSS users with powerful video analytics tools for managing city-wide events in real-time, creating situational awareness as an event unfolds, and investigating in the post-event forensic search phase. The integrated solution also suits additional vertical markets, including Education, Enterprise & Industry, Police & Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure & Government Facilities, Property Management, and more.

Equipped with savVi, DSS users can make optimal use of their surveillance systems and allocate their time and attention in a more effective manner, thus increasing the return on investment in the surveillance system, as well as improving overall security, safety and business operations.