Dahua Technology Strategically Cooperate with WANHUA Borsodchem in Intelligent Industrial Park Solutions

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BORSODCHEM ZRT, a chemical manufacturer top ranked in the field of MDI. This agreement means Dahua Technology will, together with its authorized local distributor, realize the implementation of its Intelligent Industrial Park Solution for the very first time in Europe.

Mr. Szabó János & Mr. Colin Wang Giving a Speech during the Signing Ceremony Witnessed by management teams from both sides, this agreement was signed by Vice President of Procurement and Logistics at WANHUA Borsodchem, Mr. Szabó János and Managing Director of CEE & Nordic at Dahua Technology, Mr. Colin Wang. Per the agreement, Dahua will, working with its authorized local distributor, upgrade the facilities’ surveillance and security systems as well as significantly enhance manufacturing and property safety by providing an array of security equipment and services to WANHUA Borsodchem’s Hungarian facilities, including manufacturing workshops, offices, warehouses, command centers, and industrial park perimeters. Moreover, Dahua Technology’s intelligent industrial park solution will slash the park’s total emission and mitigate against the risk of environmental contamination, enhancing the park’s industry reputation.

"As a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, Dahua Technology is delighted to partner with an industry-leading company like WANHUA Borsodchem as well as powerful and supportive distributors. In the near future, Dahua Technology, with its industrial park solution, will create a safer and greener facility for our partner’s employees and local community,” stated Managing Director of Region at Dahua Technology, Mr. Colin Wang. “We will continuous to focus on innovation, quality and service to achieve mutual benefit for our customers, partners as well as local communities.”

“Innovation is the key to our business, and we are delighted to share a mutual commitment to this idea with our partner Dahua Technology. With innovation at the crux of our partnership, we will maintain strong lines of communication to ensure we reach our agreement’s full potential,” stated Vice President of Procurement & Logistics at WANHUA Borsodchem, Mr. Szabó János.

This agreement marks a milestone for Dahua Technology in not only Hungary, but also the greater EU market. Established in May, 2016, Dahua Technology Hungary Kft, a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, has now proven to accelerate its steps into the local market - a successful movement of Dahua localization strategy. With local employees to better serve local customers and partners, Dahua Technology has demonstrated its long-term commitment to local market clear and sound. With the world rapidly changing as technology advances, Dahua will continue to develop through innovation, quality and services to provide integrated intelligent solutions to customers and partners all around the world.