Dahua Technology Partners with Pepper to Bring Heightened Security to Its Video IoT Devices

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology announced a strategic partnership with Pepper, an IoT platform-as-a-service, to allow the integration of its intelligent solutions into Dahua hardware.

Pepper’s U.S.-based platform powers connected devices around the world, delivering highly secure and private connected services via enterprise partnerships. Pepper’s platform-as-a-service approach caters to global consumer electronics manufacturers, consumer brands, and service providers that aim to harness the benefits of IoT by delivering high-value and on-brand IoT services to end users. Pepper’s turnkey service includes device firmware, highly secure cloud hosting and intuitive user interface designs.

Products manufactured by Dahua Technology, including video surveillance equipment, network cameras, recorders and other critical security video hardware components, are widely used in more than 180 countries and regions all over the world, which has promoted the company’s revenue to hit a record high of $3.45 billion in 2018. Dahua Technology is committed to ongoing innovation, investing nearly 10 percent of revenue annually into research and development. The company’s ongoing investment in manufacturing facilities and equipment ensures that its capabilities stay ahead of the market.

Dahua devices will be preconfigured to operate seamlessly on the Pepper IoT platform. For Dahua products distributed in the U.S., all data and video communications will be contained in the United States and held to Pepper’s stringent cybersecurity and data privacy standards. For Dahua Technology’s corporate customers, the Pepper partnership provides access to a set of market-leading platform and software capabilities designed to deliver video as well as non-video IoT services to end-users. Because video is a critical application in IoT surveillance, home automation, and home security services, Pepper brings quality, security, and privacy advantages otherwise lacking in today’s market.

Pepper’s full-stack approach not only ensures optimal system quality and end-user experience, but also functions to prevent sensitive data and user video from being accessed or redirected by the device manufacturer or third parties.