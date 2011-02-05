Dahua Technology Announces New Multi-sensor Cameras offering More Flexible Security Options

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, has announced the addition of two new multi-sensor cameras to its IP product line.

The latest addition to Dahua Technology’s multi-sensor family is the Multi-flexTM (DH-IPC-PDBW5831N-B360). The 4x2MP Multi-sensor Camera was built for flexibility and evolving customer change-requirements. The unique, future-proof platform of the Multi-flexTM provides organizations of all sizes the ability to deploy a security system that truly matches their video surveillance needs now; and again if requirements change in the future.

The camera offers advanced streaming capabilities and are designed on an efficient H.265 encoding platform capable of delivering high quality video without straining the network. With the Dahua Smart H.264+ / H.265+ optimized codec, a higher savings on bandwidth and storage is realized.

With its ground-breaking flexibility to simultaneously move each sensor module around the camera’s internal track for 180-, 270-, or 360-degree fields of view, and its integrated IR illuminators, at up to 98 feet (30 meters), the Multi-flexTM can be configured to minimize blind spots for improved situational awareness. Regardless of the time of day, this camera is ideal for applications with challenging lighting conditions. The Multi-flexTM offers Enhanced Starlight Technology so that images remain in color for a longer period of time (0.005 lux). The camera combines a true day/night mechanical IR cut filter for high quality images in environments with changing lighting conditions. For applications with bright or over saturated lighting, true wide dynamic range delivers up to 120 dB at full resolution on channel 1 and digital wide dynamic range on channels 2-4. Power can be supplied via a single Power-over-Ethernet compliant network cable (PoE+) or with power from a 24V AC, 3 A power supply.

Dahua Technology’s new Dual-Sensor Dome Camera (DH-IPC-HDBW4231FN-E2-M) functions as two individual cameras in one compact indoor/outdoor rated housing. The camera has two independent, 2MP, STARVIS™ CMOS sensors with dual-stream encoding (per sensor) and the Dahua Intelligent Video System (IVS) analytics, including facial detection.

Additional highlights include IR distance of up to 66 feet (20 meters), Basic Starlight Technology for scenes with low-light conditions (0.009 lux), and True Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) at 120 dB for challenging direct sunlight or glare. Power can be supplied via a single Power-over-Ethernet compliant network cable (PoE) or with power from a 12 VDC power supply.

Dahua Technology’s Multi-flexTM and Dual-Sensor offer an interface that allows for an intuitive, fast, and easy configuration; while the Smart PSS tool enables users to quickly configure multiple cameras at one time. Both cameras are ONVIF compliant, providing interoperability between network video products regardless of manufacturer. Additionally, only one VMS license is required, saving even more on your investment.