Dahua Reliability Laboratory recognized with CNAS Certification

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

CNAS, China National Accreditation Board for Conformity Assessment, is one of the most authoritative laboratory accreditation agencies in China. It is a national accreditation body approved and established by the National Accreditation Certification Board (CNCA), which features long investigation period, high requirement and strict standards, having a pivotal position in the field of certification.

With advanced hardware equipment, qualified management level, excellent team quality and standardized on-site operation, Dahua reliability laboratory is qualified to carry out the testing and calibration services according to the corresponding acceptance criteria. Dahua reliability laboratory look forward to obtain accreditation from international body in near future.

Since the establishment of Dahua Reliability Laboratory in 2010, Dahua has maintained high investment to the lab every year and equipped it with a team of highly qualified technological specialists. With years’ of expansion, now the laboratory has a complete baseline of product application scenarios covering the entire product life cycle from prototype to batch to mass production. It also covers fields such as environmental simulation, packaging and transportation, mechanical mechanics, shell protection, aging, accelerated stress, etc., providing 20 reliability tests ranging from high temperature, low temperature, constant hot and humid, alternating hot and humid, vibration, drop, dust, water, salt spray, to simulated solar radiation.

The accreditation of Dahua Reliability Laboratory by CNAS demonstrates Dahua’s emphasis on product R & D, manufacturing, quality assurance. With a mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality, and Service”, to serve its partners and customers around the world.