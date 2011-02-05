Dahua EVS IPSAN Recorder and ES Server Compatible with Milestone XProtect VMS

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology announces that its EVS7000 & EVS5000 series IPSAN recorders as well as ES512 & ES311 Series servers are now compatible with Milestone XProtect Video Management Software. This allows Milestone users to utilize Dahua Technology’s budget-friendly IPSAN storage solutions and high performance server products per their application scenarios.

Dahua EVS is a Hybrid SAN product designed and developed to meet the requirements of medium-range to high-end IP video surveillance applications. Integrated with Dahua video direct streaming technology, EVS can do video access, recording and management independently, without any recording server needed, making surveillance system simple and budget-friendly. As a hybrid storage product, EVS can be also used in standard IPSAN storage solution, working perfectly with Milestone XProtect Video Management Software (VMS) server, supply flexible and cost-effective video storage solution.

Dahua ES series server is standard rack server based on Intel® Xeon® processor. Engineered with fully modular design, the server aims to provide clients with a high performance, high reliability, lower power consumption and optimum heat dissipation. ES512 server is an excellent fit for surveillance and site security working with Milestone XProtect Video Management Software (VMS), it also serves well for high-performance computing and other business applications, and provides flexible configuration options to better meet the ever-increasing demands by clients on servers.

Founded in 1998, Milestone Systems is a world-leading provider of open platform IP video management software (VMS), dedicated to deliver high quality business video platform software, in which our community of hardware and software partners can integrate their video solutions for security and beyond security purposes. Our objective is to improve our community customers’ organizational processes and safety level through the management, integration and distribution of digital video data.

Currently, Dahua IPC, PTZ, NVR, XVR and thermal cameras are all integrated with Milestone platform. Continuous cooperation with world-renowned VMS platform enterprises like Milestone is well in line with Dahua Technology’s core value of Open and Integration. With a mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to server partners and customers around the world.