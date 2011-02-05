Dahua Consumer Brand Lechange Released Active Deterrence Wi-Fi Camera LOOC

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lechange, the brand for Dahua Technology’s consumer products, officially launched LOOC, its new active deterrence Wi-Fi camera. With advanced PIR detector, built-in spotlight and 110dB security siren, LOOC is not only able to provide proactive warning with accuracy, but also help create a safer environment for households and business places. LOOC aims to take preventive measures for its customers that not only record the crime scene evidence but even drive away threats before it actually happens - a great leap compared to conventional consumer surveillance products. Also it is designed with advanced technologies in conjunction with the customer-oriented features, proving to be a best choice for consumers.

Active deterrence with better accuracy

Supported by high-quality PIR sensor with the sensitivity up to 10m, LOOC enables long-distance detection in detail and effectively reduce the false alert. Also, built-in motion activated spotlight and up to 110dB security siren will help scare away unwelcomed visitors, proactively repulsing home threats.

Clear vision and communication

Aside from providing 2MP resolution live monitoring, LOOC supports H.265 compression, enabling crystal clear video quality while also minimizing storage space and bandwidth by up to 50%. Dual internal antennas improve 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, supporting smooth transmission. Besides, specially designed built-in speaker and MIC enables remote communication with people in front of the camera.

7x24 all-around protection

LOOC provides sweet protection by alerting you with a notification to your or family’s smartphone, with live video available wherever there is Internet. Even in the night, automatically-switched night vision mode and advanced IR algorithms help offer clear pictures in complete darkness.

Diversified storage

LOOC is open to diversified video storage, such as SD Card (up to 128GB), NVR or Cloud Storage, making it easier to access and use the footages. It also provides flexibility for consumers in different application senarios.

More Customer-oriented features

With IP65 weatherproof design, multiple bracket options and different color of durable silicon rubber skins, LOOC can easily handle outdoor surveillance and blend into various environment. With all these features, LOOC is no doubt an ideal choice for those who desire advanced video surveillance solutions with individual styles. With true values delivered to families and SMBs, Lechange is perfecting daily life.

*Product launch date might be varied depends on countries