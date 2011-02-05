DZ Cards enhanced security using with Matrix

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Project Highlights

Application: Access Control and Visitor Management

Users: 300+

Locations: Single Location

Readers: Fingerprint and RFID Card

Industry: Manufacturing

Company Profile

Founded in 1971, DZ Cards have conducted their business right from printing computer forms to printing of plastic cards like VISA, Master Cards, ISO Certified Cards, etc. Cards have now become DZ Cards’ core products, with an annual supply of more than 500 million plastic cards to customers across the globe.

Challenges

• Tight Access Control Securing the Overall Security

• Zone based Access Control to Restrict Unauthorized Entry in particular

Areas

• Integration with Fire Alarm to get Real-time Notifications

• Control Visitor’s Entry

• Total After-sales Support

Solution Offered

• Access Control and Visitor Management for more than 300 Employees

• Centralized Access Control Solution

• Zone based Access to Restrict Unauthorized Entry

• Occupancy Control for Particular Area

• Integration with Fire Alarm and Turnstile

• Matrix Visitor Management Solution to Record Entry/Exit of Visitors

Products

• COSEC DOOR FOP - Fingerprint and RF Card based Premium Door Controller with LCD and Keypad

• COSEC DOOR FOW - Fingerprint and RF Card based Door Controller with Wi-Fi Connectivity

• COSEC LE PLATFORM - Application Software Platform for One Million Users

• COSEC LE ACM- Access Control Module for COSEC LE PLATFORM

• COSEC LE VMM- Visitor Management Module for COSEC LE PLATFORM

Results

• Increased Security of Strategic Business Units by 15%

• Reduced Time Spent after Control and Monitoring