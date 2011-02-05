DXC Technology Helps Malakoff Médéric Lead Its Information System Overhaul with GraphTalk A.I.A Contract Management Insurance Solution

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

DXC Technology announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Malakoff Médéric, the largest group health protection in France.

The Malakoff Médéric Group has decided to launch a major program to overhaul its information systems, as part of the company’s strategy plan initiated at the end of 2016. In this context, Malakoff Médéric has launched a major program to redesign its management information systems.

This program for which DXC Technology has been selected must contribute to achieving the Group’s strategic challenges in terms of operational efficiency, service quality, business agility and digitization.

As part of this agreement, DXC will:

• Help Malakoff Médéric meet operational performance challenges (quality, cost, time, functional coverage, customer segmentation, risk management, time to market, self-care).

• Help implement an agile and open architecture for digital, big data and services (with features available in "as a service" mode).

• Bring its expertise in leading major transformation programs and in agile change management, to ensure delivery of the solution, in accordance with milestones provided by Malakoff Médéric (including a first delivery in September 2018).

In addition to providing business consulting, professional services and data conversion solutions, the service will employ DXC’s GraphTalk A.I.A software and data management platform.

The market is undergoing significant change in terms of digital transformation and aspires to greater automation, better information, improved accuracy in risk pricing, and attention to administration and distribution costs, all enabled by a number of modernization initiatives. This contract puts DXC at the heart of one of the major IT transformation programs in the French insurance market.