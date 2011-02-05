DDoS declines in Q1 2019, but attack volumes up by 73% year on year, shows Link11’s Q1 2019 DDoS statistics

May 2019 by Link11

Link11has released its DDoS statistics for Europe for Q1 2019. The data shows that the quarter saw the number of attacks decline by nearly 20% compared with Q4 2018, to 11,177 from 13,910. The average DDoS attack volume also shrank by 24% to 3.8Gbps (from 5Gbps in Q4 2018), but the number of hyper-scale attacks of over 80Gbps doubled compared with the previous quarter.

Key findings of Link11’s Q1 2019 DDoS report include:

• Friday night is DDoS night: The largest number of attacks (17%) took place on Fridays, with the greatest number starting between 9pm and 10pm CET. This seems to be timed to hit companies when the lowest number of IT staff is available. The fewest attacks started between 8am and 9am on working weekdays.

• Hyper-scale attacks double: DDoS attacks achieved volumes of over 80Gbps a total of 25 times during Q1 (double the number of 80-plus Gbps attacks seen in Q4 2019, and the peak DDoS attack bandwidth was 224 Gbps – a 30% increase compared with Q4.

• Attack durations lengthening: the average attack duration in March was 13 minutes, compared with just 8 minutes in January 2019. The longest attack lasted 718 minutes.

Marc Wilczek, Link11 Managing Director said: "The DDoS landscape is constantly evolving, and this latest data shows how important it is to secure business processes and digital infrastructures against DDoS attacks. Perpetrators are targeting all levels of corporate IT, which makes it all the more important to proactively identify potential DDoS vulnerabilities. Signature-based attack detection is no longer sufficient in view of dynamic threat situations. The proactive use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which recognize the differentiated behavior strategies of attackers, is a must."