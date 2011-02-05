Cynamics has launched a new holistic approach to network security

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cynamics, an Israeli USA-based Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics (NPMD) company, has launched a new holistic approach to network security that grants smart cities and governments unprecedented network visibility and improved prediction of attacks, all at a fraction of the cost of prevailing solutions.

Cynamics’ proprietary artificial intelligence-based algorithms comb through traffic patterns, looking for anomalies that signal an imminent attack. The SaaS solution requires no appliance, network modifications, or agent installation. A minimum viable product (MVP) can be demonstrated starting October 2019.

Cynamics, which started R&D well over a year ago, was founded by Eyal Elyashiv, a seasoned entrepreneur with vast experience in the US local governments and municipalities sector as the COO of Carbyne 911 and Dr. Aviv Yehezkel, a senior AI and Machine-Learning researcher and team leader at NICE systems, and ex-research captain in the Israel Defense Force’s Naval Intelligence and legendary 8200 unit.

Working intensively with public safety agencies and city services, Eyal was exposed to the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure networks. His innovative idea met Aviv’s outstanding technical knowledge, and together they designed a new holistic approach to network visibility and cybersecurity with second-to-none benefits in terms of scalability, integration efforts, and cost-effectiveness.

To date, Cynamics has raised millions of dollars in pre-seed funding, and the company has been evaluated at $10 million. Professor Eli Upfal, Deputy Director of the Data Science Initiative at Brown University, and former Executive Director of Technology for the Israel National Cyber Security Authority, Dr. David Primor, sits on the company’s advisory board.