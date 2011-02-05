CylancePROTECT Now Available on AWS Marketplace

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cylance has built the largest AI platform in the industry, enabling it to offer a portfolio of solutions ranging from enterprise endpoint protection, detection, and response, to Smartantivirus for consumers, to OEM solutions. Under the new agreement with AWS, marketplace customers now have access to CylancePROTECT for advanced AI-driven protection across all Windows, Mac, and Linux (including Amazon Linux) instances. The lightweight Cylance agent offers high performance and resiliency and requires only minimal updates to its multigenerational AI model, providing powerful data science capabilities using deep learning algorithms designed to protect against future threat variants.

CylancePROTECT integrates with key technologies like Netskope and Splunk, JASK, Aruba HPE, Bitglass, Demisto, Phantom, Thycotic, Securonix, and more, all of which can be purchased on AWS Marketplace to further extend a strong AI security posture. CylancePROTECT available on AWS Marketplace is designed for easy installation and operationalization. Paired with support from a trusted advisor from the Cylance professional services team, customers can be up and running right away, allowing them to focus on their business knowing their environment is secure.