Cybonet expands in Germany with the addition of Softshell as a distributor

January 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Israel’s Cybonet, an international provider of cyber and information security solutions, is expanding its activity in Germany. Cybonet has signed a distribution agreement with Softshell AG, a German distributor of innovative information security products, which will market and sell Cybonet’s solutions in the German speaking countries.

Last year Cybonet’s activity in Germany included the company showcasing its solutions at the CeBIT 2017 exhibition in Munich and at it-sa 2017 in Nuremberg. Cybonet will again demonstrate its solutions at exhibitions in Germany this year, starting with the conhIT healthcare exhibition, taking place from 17-19 April 2018 in Messe Berlin.

Softshell AG is a value-add distributor which helps innovative cybersecurity vendors expand their business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Softshell provides both sales and marketing services, as well as innovative IT security, data protection and business productivity products and solutions that enable resellers and their customers to work more effectively with their markets.

As a result of the new partnership, Softshell adds Cybonet’s Cybowall solution for breach detection, network visibility and vulnerability management to its portfolio, as well as the PineApp Mail Secure comprehensive email security solution.

Combining both affordability and functionality, Cybowall is a single security platform engineered for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that delivers those capabilities necessary to identify and mitigate not only active threats, but also potential vulnerabilities within the network, and helps organizations to comply with the GDPR.

96% of all German SMEs have suffered harmful IT security incidents, according to Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

About Cybonet’s Cybowall solution

Cybowall is a non-intrusive, agentless solution that provides complete and continuous monitoring of an SME’s network across all protocols and extending to all endpoints. The solution ensures full network visibility and protects networks in real time by detecting and reacting to threats as they arise. Cybowall enables organizations to quickly detect active breaches; identify and minimize potential vulnerabilities; manage and report on compliance (GDPR, PCI-DSS, ISO and other standards); and record and analyze all events and incidents within the network for further investigation.

Cybowall empowers smaller organizations by combining multiple cybersecurity tools in one affordable solution. The solution utilizes a multi-vector approach and correlates network and end user data from multiple sources to provide insight into endpoint tampering and malware.

Cybowall leverages network and endpoint detection of Advanced Persistent Threats and deploys network trap decoy technology to identify malicious lateral movement and trap attackers that have breached perimeter defenses. In addition, integrated asset mapping, vulnerability assessment, threat detection and event correlation provide a holistic view of an organization’s security posture and critical system configuration, facilitating relevant responses such as patch management prioritization.