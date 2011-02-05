Cybersecurity industry veteran Matthijs van der Wel to lead Nixu in the Benelux Nixu Corporation

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

European cybersecurity services company, Nixu, has appointed Mr. Matthijs van der Wel as Market Area Leader Benelux to lead the operations and further growth of Nixu in the region.

Nixu started operations in the Benelux market by establishing a subsidiary in the Netherlands in 2016. Since entering the market, Nixu has focused on recruiting the best talent and building its market presence in the advanced Benelux cybersecurity market. In 2017, Nixu further intensified its local presence and widened its service offering and client base by joining forces with Amsterdam headquartered Expert Solution Support Center BV.

Matthijs van der Wel has been appointed Market Area Leader Benelux. The goal is to gain a market position as go-to partner of holistic cybersecurity services for the local enterprises.

Matthijs has nearly 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry and a track record in building and developing cybersecurity organizations. Prior to joining Nixu, Matthijs served at Fox-IT, at Booking.com as a Corporate Security Officer, and latest held the role of Director Cyber Forensics at PwC in the Netherlands, being well associated across Europe.