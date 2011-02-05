Cybersecurity Pioneer HYAS Raises $6.2M Series A Round Led By M12

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

HYAS announced it has raised $6.2 million in a Series A funding round led by M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, with participation from Startup Capital Ventures, 205 Capital, Wesley Clover and luminary cybersecurity professionals Tim Eades and Tom Noonan. The company will use the investment to continue to build out its current products and services and introduce groundbreaking new technology with unparalleled real-time visibility and attribution into attacks and breaches across global networks.

At the helm of HYAS is Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Davis, an internationally recognized figure in the information security industry. One of only three civilians to receive the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Director’s Award of Excellence, Davis was also named one of Microsoft’s Digital Crime Unit Global Heroes in 2011 for his leadership in taking down the massive ‘Mariposa’ botnet that infected millions of computers globally.

“Every industry professional today is facing unrelenting adversaries. At HYAS we have dedicated ourselves to helping them finally put their attackers on the back foot,” said Davis. “Our Comox platform allows enterprises to see the unseeable - it’s like X-ray vision for cybersecurity professionals. With the release of our next generation of products, these capabilities will grow significantly.”

Used by Fortune 100 companies, as well as governments, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Comox, HYAS’ industry leading attribution intelligence platform, gives clients access to billions of exclusive threat indicators. Searching and cross-referencing a broad array of proprietary data, Comox provides critical new visibility for analysts, threat researchers and investigators, vastly increasing the accuracy of their findings and their ability to respond quickly to threats.