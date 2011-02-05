Search
Cybersecurity Breaches Survey - Cisco approved comment - Director of Cybersecurity Cisco UK & Ireland

April 2018 by Mark Weir, Director of Cybersecurity Cisco UK & Ireland

The commentary from Mark Weir, Director of Cybersecurity Cisco UK & Ireland in response to today’s Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey.

Today’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey further highlights that the magnitude of cyber-threats we are now witnessing cannot be tackled by organisations on their own. The report states that 98% of UK businesses rely on some form of digital communication or services and at present, we are still playing the game of the hackers.

It is vital that businesses and government alike constantly innovate and collaborate to make it increasingly difficult for cybercriminal’s to impact on our lives. Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and automation are no longer a luxury, but a necessity in ensuring we don’t just keep up with, but stay one step ahead of the bad guys.




