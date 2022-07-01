Cybersecurity: 3 applications to secure your Mac and its data

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

The more the world becomes digital, the more the risks of hacking increase. Often, they are linked to users’ negligence in securing their computers. If cybersecurity is a major issue, the current geopolitical situation should encourage everyone to be extra vigilant about computer protection. If the war in Ukraine is real, it is also taking place in cyberspace.

To ensure the security of its products, Apple has incorporated a number of measures to protect its software and hardware. In particular, the M1 chip is considered more secure, and MacOS includes its own anti-virus software, for example, as well as the Gatekeeper function designed to prevent users from installing malware. But Macs are not invincible, so users should take care of the security of their computer system and the information on it. To help them to have a good digital hygiene. To ensure the security of Macs and the information on them, Setapp, the subscription-based productivity service dedicated to Apple environments, highlights here 3 reliable and quality applications, handpick and available through its platform.

Pareto Security, the safety checklist

During the daily use of a computer, users may be tempted to postpone the updating of elements that are essential to the security of their computer system. This behavior can be dangerous insofar as it opens the way to risks of hacking of all kinds.

Pareto Security provides quick control over the security of your Mac. Based on a list of 14 security settings, the application takes care of 20% of security tasks that prevent 80% of problems. The Pareto Security checklist includes firewall activation, access security, system integrity and software updates.

Pareto Security remains active in the Mac menu bar and runs automatically in the background. To ensure system integrity, the user can access the Pareto Security list, which indicates the anomalies observed and the actions to be taken to resolve them. The application also provides reminders about the activation of important security settings so that the user does not forget to do so.

Thanks to a security checklist, Pareto Security allows you to watch out for frequent errors at a glance and thus adopt a more responsible behavior.

Secrets, the digital safe

E-commerce website, bank account, subscription to a streaming platform… Internet users all have a multitude of accounts associated with passwords. If it is easy to always use the same one, security requires not only to create a different one for each account, but above all that it is complicated enough not to be discovered. In these conditions, it is difficult to remember them all…

To help them, Secrets is a vault for passwords and other personal information. The application stores them in a secure space where users can find and organize them via custom filters and lists.

In addition to storing these valuable credentials, Secrets can automatically generate strong passwords based on site or application requirements.

Users can also secure their credit card data and confidential notes of any kind.

All of this can then be automatically filled in on Chrome and Safari browsers, so there’s no need to think before logging into websites or applications.

With secure data, users can enjoy browsing the Internet with peace of mind.

Get Backup Pro, the solution to secure only the essential

While exchanges are more and more computerized, the files created, downloaded, received or updated have an inestimable value. However, a technical incident or a hacking could make them disappear permanently. This is why it is necessary to make regular and intelligent backups

Get Backup Pro is a backup utility, combining four methods of saving data, which are simple copy, clone, incremental copy or copy with versions. The application allows you to migrate data to a new disk by cloning the specified elements to keep them safe and save only the essential.

Get Backup Pro allows you to synchronize the folders you want from one Mac to another, choosing to have everything in one place or to perform updates on both sides via bidirectional synchronization.

In order not to forget to regularly back up your data, the application proposes to automatically schedule them on the day and time you want, without the user having to think about it.

And in case of a data deletion error, Get Backup Pro allows recovering backups on any Mac, without having to install the application on the device.

Through an automated backup solution, Get Backup Pro simplifies data security.

These applications are the new highlights of the Security collection. To go even further in strengthening the security of computer systems, Setapp offers a complete range of applications via its platform.

Through Setapp, users can access a collection of over 230+ applications for a monthly subscription fee of €9.99. For comparison, subscribing to the above mentioned applications individually would cost them 35€.