Cyberbit Technology Powers New Cyber Range for A1 Telekom Austria

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

A1, Austria’s largest telco, and Cyberbit Ltd. announced the opening of A1 Cyber Range, a new cybersecurity training center powered by Cyberbit Range technology in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. A1 CEO and CTO Marcus Grausam and CFO Sonja Wallner attended the opening ceremony along with State Secretary Karoline Edtstadler and Mayor of Wr. Neustadt, Klaus Schneeberger, on behalf of provincial governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and other distinguished guests.

In its recently published 5 year national plan, the Austrian government identified the cybersecurity skill gap as a problem that must be addressed by developing a highly-skilled workforce. The new A1 Cyber Range training center will deliver hyper-realistic training to all levels of cybersecurity professionals, from certifying entry level SOC analysts to advanced training of experienced SOC managers and company executives. “ With its new A1 Cyber Range security training center in Wiener Neustadt, A1 now offers the opportunity to identify threats early on, to test protective and defensive mechanisms and to train proficiency in defending against cybercrime attacks. This ensures that IT specialists will be even better prepared for the future and companies or institutions with a well-developed IT infrastructure will be protected from online attacks. Professional training, simulating and repelling such threat-scenarios is vitally important for businesses and the operators of critical infrastructure so they can increase their overall level of security,” Marcus Grausam, A1 CEO and CTO describes the operational scope of the A1 Cyber Range.

"We are proud to join forces with Austria’s leading telecom and cybersecurity provider to be a part of building up the nation’s cybersecurity workforce,’ said Cyberbit CEO Adi Dar. "Our team worked closely with A1 to deploy the project in just three months. We are dedicated to continually bringing the most advanced security technologies to defend against growing cyber threats in the DACH region."

The Cyberbit Range technology can simulate a wide range of network environments and attack scenarios, enabling the training center to deliver customized training for security personnel in any sector; commercial, government and industrial operational technology (OT) networks used to run manufacturing plants and critical infrastructure such as energy, water and transportation.

As the most widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform for higher education, service providers, governments and enterprises, Cyberbit Range has already been selected by cyber training facilities in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, with new training centers continuously launched around the globe.