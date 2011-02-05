Cyberbit Recognized on 2018 Emerging Vendors List

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd. announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cyberbit to its 2018 Emerging Vendors List in the Security category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers who are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. The list is divided into seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Unified Communications, Internet of Things (IoT) and Storage. In addition to celebrating these notable companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

Cyberbit products address some of the most painful and unattended cybersecurity challenges: the cybersecurity skill shortage, the overwhelming increase in security operation workload and complexity, the increased threat on critical infrastructure, and the convergence of IT, OT and IoT attack surfaces. Cyberbit products include: a Cyber Range, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since its founding in 2015, Cyberbit has grown significantly and achieved record business results, most recently announcing a US $30 million investment from Claridge Israel. With its Cyber Range Cyberbit has pioneered the approach of using hyper-realistic simulation to train and assess cybersecurity experts. This approach is now widely adopted by the industry as a means to cope with the ever-growing global cybersecurity skill shortage. Over the past year Cyberbit has launched more than 30 cyber range classes and opened dozens of cyber ranges with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP), universities and enterprises worldwide. Together with its SOAR, IT and OT security products Cyberbit is the only company to provide seamless detection and response across the entire, converged IT/OT attack surface, dramatically improving detection of IT to OT attacks and increasing security operations efficiency.

“The technology suppliers on CRN’s 2018 Emerging Vendors list are creating a bright future for the IT channel, aggressively developing products to meet complex IT market demands, while positively impacting the bottom line of solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “The array of leading-edge products delivered by these organizations will have a lasting impact on the channel for years to come.”