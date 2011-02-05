Cyberbit Provides Enhanced Visibility into OT Networks with Release 6.0 of SCADAShield

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd. announced a new release of its SCADAShield OT security platform that provides enhanced asset discovery and visibility for operational technology (OT) networks. These capabilities provide managers of industrial control system (ICS) networks with real-time, detailed asset information and mapping, and as a result increase operational continuity, enable rapid vulnerability assessment and remediation, and increase overall cyber resilience across the converged IT and OT networks.

The latest version of SCADAShield provides OT managers with advanced asset tracking and profiling. As a result, OT managers benefit from granular visibility into asset attributes such as serial number, device ID and software version. The platform can now also detect asset vulnerabilities and recommend on the best way to remediate them. This comes in addition to SCADAShield’s rich set of capabilities for industrial control network monitoring that includes advanced network mapping, anomaly detection for zero-day threats, automated policy generation and policy enforcement, and signed threat detection.

SCADAShield is a world-leading industrial control systems network monitoring platform which provides visibility, cyber resilience and operational continuity for OT networks by using granular deep-packet inspection (GDPI) of OT communication. SCADAShield is used by electric grids, transportation networks, manufacturing companies, smart buildings and data centers. It is the first system publicly announced to be used for smart building cyber resilience. SCADAShield is the gold winner of the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for best ICS/SCADA Security Product.