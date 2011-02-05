Cyberbit Announces New Cybersecurity Technology Portfolio for Managed Service Providers

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd. has announced its new portfolio for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). MSSPs will now be able to manage the entire security incident from detection, through response to remediation, across IT OT and IoT environments, while MSPs can leverage the platform to jumpstart their security services offerings.

Cyberbit’s MSP/MSSP portfolio brings together four highly demanded technologies: security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), operational technology (OT) monitoring, and a cyber range platform for simulated training. Available as an integrated technology stack or as standalone technologies, the new portfolio enables security service providers to increase revenues, expand their service offering, differentiate, and scale their operation.

Leveraging the new portfolio, service providers can tap into the rapidly growing OT security market and address the pains of critical infrastructure organizations by offering OT security as a service. In addition, the new expanded portfolio enables MSPs and MSSPs to offer new services in high demand such as:

• Managed detection and response (MDR),

• Managed incident response,

• Managed SOC,

• Managed threat hunting, and;

• Cyber range training services

Service providers using Cyberbit’s portfolio benefit from a single-vendor, integrated technology stack. By consolidating multiple technologies, and by simplifying and automating work processes, MSSPs can increase the number of managed customers, and respond to massive volumes of alerts, without having to increase their headcount.

Cyberbit’s portfolio has been optimized for service providers and includes out-of-the-box multi-tenancy, SLA reports, convenient rebranding, report sharing, as well as MSSP pricing models aligned with service provider business goals. Cyberbit’s current portfolio is already being used by multiple service providers in North America, Europe and Asia, including MNS Group in the US and AforeCyberSec in India.