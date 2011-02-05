CyberArk Acquires Vaultive to Advance Privileged Account Security for the Cloud

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

The CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution is the industry’s most comprehensive solution for protecting against privileged account exploitation anywhere - on-premises, in hybrid cloud environments and across DevOps workflows. Building upon the Vaultive technology, CyberArk will deliver greater visibility and control over privileged business users, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) administrators. By delivering a cloud-native and mobile experience, Vaultive will extend the CyberArk solution to these highly privileged users, which are frequent targets for cyber attacks.

According to IDC, worldwide spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is forecast to reach $277 billion in 2021.1 Privileged business users and SaaS, IaaS and PaaS administrators have broad and often unlimited access to a range of social media, web-based sales operations and financial applications. That access must be monitored and controlled consistently across multiple types of applications, and be done in a way that doesn’t change the way cloud administrators and privileged business users work.

This acquisition furthers CyberArk’s leadership in securing modern infrastructure and applications. Using CyberArk Conjur, organizations gain a comprehensive secrets management solution for DevOps toolchains and cloud-native applications. Additionally, CyberArk offers cloud platform support across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and has validated the ability to stand up a privileged account security solution in AWS in 15 minutes or less. With the acquisition of Vaultive, CyberArk extends its leadership to secure privileged access to SaaS, IaaS and PaaS applications by administrators and privileged business users.

