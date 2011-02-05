CyberArk Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status, further extending its relationship with AWS. The designation differentiates CyberArk as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with advanced privileged access management support for the AWS community and ecosystems.

CyberArk delivers a comprehensive privileged access management solution that allows enterprises to adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. This designation recognizes the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution for demonstrated proven technology and deep expertise to enable customers to reduce security risk across their cloud initiatives.

The CyberArk solution delivers enhanced flexibility for AWS customers that are prioritizing risk reduction and simplifying and automating privileged credential protection for multi-cloud environments.

CyberArk also has a broad portfolio of solutions available in AWS Marketplace including the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution, CyberArk Privilege Cloud, CyberArk Conjur Open Source and the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution for GovCloud.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.