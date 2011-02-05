Cyber security technology developed for banking is being used to protect the Internet of Things from hackers

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Australian company VeroGuard Systems has developed a technology that enables online authentication and encrypted transmission across fixed and mobile networks with military and banking level security.

VeroGuard Co-CEO Nic Nuske said the system used anchored ID and multi-factor authentication to be the first and only secure open internet-based login to the cloud and enterprise networks.

VeroGuard recently announced it would set up an advanced manufacturing centre in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, to ramp up hardware production. It initially planned to reach almost 600 employees in Adelaide within three years but now expects that growth number could be as high as 1500.

The Melbourne-based company was brought to Adelaide in November by Investment Attraction South Australia, an agency set up to bring innovative companies to the state.

It has since collaborated with South Australian-owned LVX Group to develop services for small businesses looking to win work with smart cities rolling out ...