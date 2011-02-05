Cyber Security Distributor DCB moving under the Nuvias brand

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

DCB, an IT security value added distributor in the Benelux for over 20 years, is transitioning under the Nuvias Group brand.

Alongside the name change, the company has announced distribution agreements with a number of important new vendors, strengthening the scope of its offering to reseller partners and emphasising its strong commitment to the region.

Since the Nuvias Group announced the establishment of its Cyber Security Practice in the Benelux, the security portfolio has expanded to include several significant new security vendors such as FireEye, Juniper Networks, Malwarebytes, One-Span (was Vasco), HID Global, FileFacets, Dtex Systems and Arbor Networks. These new vendors join DCB’s existing security portfolio, which encompassed major brands such as WatchGuard, Kaspersky Lab and Trustwave.

Commitment to Benelux region

Nuvias and DCB have been implementing plans to grow the security business in the region. The broader portfolio will be complemented by additional technical resources, both locally and internationally.

In the coming months, the company will continue its ambitious growth plans, with the addition of more staff and a further increase in reseller numbers, alongside a strong programme of education and support for reseller partners. Nuvias differentiates itself by offering its channel partners a unique set of services that enables them to deliver valuable business solutions to their customers.