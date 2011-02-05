Cyber Security Cluster Austria presents IT security solutions

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

After the successful launch of the Vienna Cyber Security Week (VCSW) last year, this international dialogue platform has again positioned Vienna as a global centre for network security. Experts from industry and research working in the field of critical digital infrastructure security invited representatives from public authorities, governments and organisations to join them at this event. A total of 90 expert presentations and discussion groups as well as a technology exhibition and trainings provided the framework for examining how to protect our critical digital infrastructures from new crime & terrorism threat scenarios against critical energy infrastructure including security for smart cities.

Technology exhibition on cyber security

From 31st of to 2nd of February the conference also featured a cybersecurity technology exhibition - Training & Exhibition - at AIT, at which Austrian and international companies in industry and research showcased their portfolios. This gave the international conference participants the chance to discover leading-edge high-tech solutions and services and provided ample opportunity for networking. Exhibitors included: A1 Security Services, Advenica, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, Antares-NetlogiX, Cryptas, Cyberbit, CyberTrap, Desoma, Energypact Foundation, HuemerIT, IKARUS, iQSol, MASS, RadarServices, SBA Research, SecureGUARD, Sezame, Synack, Timewarp, Wiener Städtische, and X-Net.

The technology exhibition also featured special training sessions for the international guests. The AIT presented opportunities for advanced cyber security protection capabilities for critical infrastructures based on the AIT Cyber Range training and simulation platform. In addition, the IAEA presented concepts and backgrounds for policy making measures.

The technology exhibition was organised by the Cyber Security Cluster Austria for the first time, involving the joint efforts of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, the Kuratorium Sicheres Österreich (KSÖ), the security software specialist IKARUS and the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology.

Reinhard Marak, CEO Defence & Security Industry, Austrian Federal Economic Chamber: "An early dialogue between the governmental demand side and the private entrepreneurs on the supply side is essential for the maintenance of this important strategic industry."

Alexander Janda, general secretary of KSÖ: "In the global competition for the best and most innovative answers to cyber security threats, Europe needs more technological sovereignty and competence. Know-how from Austria can make an important contribution to this. The AIT as a bridge between research and industry is a central actor."

Joe Pichlmayr, CEO of IKARUS Security Software, summarizes: "Smart cities are built by smart citizens - security is becoming more and more part of every critical success factor consideration. However, without sufficiently qualified security junior staff it will remain with just considerations. All the more urgent is the imperative not to leave the emergence of security excellence to chance, but to institutionalize it through targeted measures and programs!"

Helmut Leopold, Head of Center for Digital Safety & Security, AIT: "Austrian companies impressively presented their leading security technologies for the protection of critical infrastructures to an international audience. These technical solutions must now be placed in a context of international dialogue in order to effectively counter future global cyber threats."

This pioneering international multi-stakeholder conference and the integrated technology exhibition of the Cyber Security Cluster Austria have allowed Austria to strengthen its position as a high-tech cybersecurity location on the international scene.