CybeReady Appoints Bonnie Hampton as Vice President of Sales for North America

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady named Bonnie Hampton as the Vice President of Sales, North America to lead the organization’s sales operations in the region. Hampton brings extensive experience and platinum sales performance from companies such as SUSE, Pure Storage, and Zones. Hampton will focus her efforts on CybeReady’s Adaptive Training Platform.

As the VP of Sales, North America, Hampton plans to strengthen CybeReady’s overall sales organization. As an example, some goals include building upon CybeReady’s established presence in the channel and expanding sales with enterprises concerned about the sharp rise in cybersecurity attacks occurring in 2022. This has opened a significant market opportunity where training employees has become an important defense against the increasing number of malicious cyber-attacks.

Prior to joining CybeReady, Hampton was the North America Sales Director in State and Local Government and Education (SLED) for open-source leader at SUSE. While at SUSE, she managed all sales hiring, conducted sales training, and was over 200% of the sales goal during her time with the company. Prior to SUSE, she was a platinum performing account executive for Pure Storage where she secured the most net new logos for the company’s Central Team in FY2021. Leading up to Pure Storage, she was a platinum performing account manager who ranked in the top 10% of all sales representatives during FY2017, while also managing business development.