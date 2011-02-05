Currencies Direct chooses Onfido to help scale customer onboarding

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announced a partnership with Currencies Direct, the international payments provider, to power its identity verification for onboarding new customers. Onfido’s AI-based identity verification technology will allow Currencies Direct to offer its intentional currency exchange service to more users as it continues to scale.

Currencies Direct allows both business and personal customers to make international payments to 120 countries in over 40 currencies. Transfers can be made with the online app or over the phone. They provide a full suite of digital transfer services, with a focus on ease-of-use and security. Its service also includes a dedicated account management team, allowing customers to speak directly to a currency expert.

With over 250,000 Currencies Direct customers making international payments since 1996, the need for fast, accurate and secure transfers is paramount. Onfido’s identity verification enables customers to rapidly onboard, whilst ensuring Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements are met.