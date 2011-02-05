Cryptomathic to Add Management Capability to ‘Bring Your Own Key’ Model of Cloud Security

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cryptomathic, unveils the only cloud encryption management solution to address market demand for new ‘Manage Your Own Key’ (MYOK) practices.

‘Bring Your Own Key’ (BYOK) cloud encryption solutions, which enable businesses using cloud services to generate, back up and submit their own encryption keys, have quickly gained traction among businesses that require a high level of control over their data security in the cloud.

As the cloud encryption space evolves, BYOK is being superseded as companies that use multiple cloud service providers, or those that engage cloud service providers to manage highly sensitive data on behalf of their own customers, demand even greater control over their encryption keys. In response, Cryptomathic has further developed the BYOK model to enable MYOK practices and has manifested support for these in a new version of its popular key management solution, CKMS.

The new version of Cryptomathic CKMS, version 1.17, provides a host of new key management functionalities and supports different cloud platforms, including the BYOK schemes implemented by AWS and Google Cloud.