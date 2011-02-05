Cryptomathic and ZetesConfidens team up to deliver eIDAS-compliant remote qualified e-signatures as a service

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Governments, banks and enterprises across Europe can now access everything they need to establish the highest level of non-repudiation in eIDAS-compliant remote Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) services via ZetesConfidens’ eaZyCert and eaZySign services.

ZetesConfidens’ eaZyCert and eaZySign services provide eIDAS-compliant remote Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) as a cloud service. Easy to integrate into existing workflows, these services enable organisations to access, from one supplier, both the technology and the trust services required to deliver gold standard remote QES services, while also benefiting from the flexibility, scalability and capex efficiencies commonly associated with the lifecycle management of complex services in the cloud.

The news follows Signer’s eIDAS certification in July which, in concert with its What You See Is What You Sign (WYSIWYS) functionality, elevated Signer to a high-assurance level that is unmatched anywhere else in the remote eSignature industry. Today’s announcement means that the process of implementing and managing the gold standard in remote QES service delivery is easier than ever before.

Remote signature services enable large and small organisations to enter the era of end-to-end digitalisation and conduct even the most sensitive of business entirely online, securely and privately, and in full compliance with the eIDAS regulation.