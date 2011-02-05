Cryptomathic Signer Achieves Early Common Criteria Certification to New eIDAS

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Remote electronic signature specialist, Cryptomathic, announces that its popular e-signature solution, Signer, has been recognised as providing the highest possible level of security following its Common Criteria certification to the new eIDAS protection profile 419241-2 for remote Qualified Electronic Signatures.

Signer’s Common Criteria certification significantly raises the bar. Not only does Signer join an elite few remote Qualified Signature Creation Devices (QSCDs) to be certified against the new eIDAS protection profile, it is the first solution to place the Signature Activation Module (SAM) inside the Hardware Security Module (HSM). This means the signing payload can only be executed from inside the protected cryptographic environment, making it significantly more resistant to attack, including from insiders. Signer also offers What You See Is What You Sign (WYSIWYS) functionality, which provides strong non-repudiation and addresses long term validation signature profiles for XML or PDF documents. The combination of these factors elevates Signer to a high-assurance level that is unmatched anywhere else in the e-signature industry.

Cryptomathic is an industry leader in e-signature technology and assists multiple trust services providers and banks to enable their customers to electronically sign documents and transactions at the highest assurance level.