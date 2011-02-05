Crossword Cybersecurity announces NCC Group as new partner for Rizikon Assurance portal

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, the technology commercialisation company focused solely on cyber security and risk announces that it will be collaborating with global cyber security expert, NCC Group plc (“NCC Group”), on third party cyber security assurance.

NCC Group will offer customers the choice of using Crossword’s Rizikon portal as a basis for the questionnaire and risk reporting part of its third-party cyber security audit service. The online platform will make it easy for customers and their third-party suppliers to complete questions and submit evidence to help assess risk and highlight any potential vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Additionally, NCC Group customers looking to use the portal to take control of all third-party risks will be able to buy it via NCC Group.

Rizikon Assurance by Crossword Cybersecurity is a SaaS-based third party assurance and risk management platform that allows users to take control of third-party risk.