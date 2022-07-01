Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Conquest Cyber announces executive team addition, Matthew Horne as VP of Corporate Development

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Conquest Cyber announces the addition of a new Vice President of Corporate Development, Matthew Horne. The addition of Horne continues Conquest’s priority of adding top-tier talent to their team.

Horne comes to Conquest from IronNet CyberSecurity, where he served as the Vice President of Finance. He has over 15 years of experience formulating business strategy, managing change, and delivering sustainable growth. Horne’s expertise and eye for evaluating business operations will help increase revenue growth, profitability, performance, and compliance.




See previous articles

    

See next articles

Last events

June 30th – July 1st, 2022: ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

    

See all events













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 