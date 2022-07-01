Conquest Cyber announces executive team addition, Matthew Horne as VP of Corporate Development

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Conquest Cyber announces the addition of a new Vice President of Corporate Development, Matthew Horne. The addition of Horne continues Conquest’s priority of adding top-tier talent to their team.

Horne comes to Conquest from IronNet CyberSecurity, where he served as the Vice President of Finance. He has over 15 years of experience formulating business strategy, managing change, and delivering sustainable growth. Horne’s expertise and eye for evaluating business operations will help increase revenue growth, profitability, performance, and compliance.