ConnectGuard™ Ethernet encryption technology protects mission-critical Carrier Ethernet services

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

ADVA announced that its ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard™ Ethernet encryption technology is being used to safeguard the data of one of Mexico’s largest financial trading institutions. Installed by ADVA’s Elite partner PSS, the secure connectivity solution provides the financial institution with end-to-end encryption across its Layer 2 virtual private network (VPN). It also enables the trading institution to meet the most stringent government regulations regarding financial data protection. ADVA FSP 150 ConnectGuard™ Ethernet requires no additional appliances and offers robust protection with no loss of speed or performance. Certified by MEF CE 2.0 and successfully tested by EANTC labs for encryption and performance functions, the secure connectivity solution provides operational simplicity, scale and maximum security.