Confluent Opens Middle East Headquarters in Dubai to Address Market Need for Enterprise Data Streaming

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

With real-time data becoming critical to the digital transformation of UAE organisations, Confluent, Inc. has inaugurated its local headquarters in Dubai and established a local presence with dedicated teams serving sales, solution engineering, professional services, customer success, and channel functions.

Confluent offers a foundational platform for data-in-motion which enables organisations to harness the full power of continuously flowing data to innovate and thrive in the modern digital world. Akin to the ’central nervous system’ of an organisation, this platform – which can be deployed either on-premise, or on the cloud – lets companies connect all their applications around real-time streams to react and respond intelligently to everything that happens in their business. This compelling value proposition propelled the company to achieve 64% year-over-year revenue growth through 2021.

In the UAE, the channel is an integral part of Confluent’s go to market strategy. In addition to making its offering available via the marketplaces of major cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS, the company is establishing a robust network of expertly qualified systems integrator and consultancy partners.

In the digital economy, data is always in motion, powering rich customer experiences and efficient, data-driven applications. Data streaming is a new category of computing that enables any business to stream, store, and process data in real time. With data streaming acting as a central nervous system, all the data within an organisation becomes instantly available to all applications and people in real time. As a result, new business can be uncovered, customer experiences exceeded, and new operational efficiencies realised.